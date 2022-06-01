Spanish dramatist Juan Mayorga wins Asturias prize

The Princess of Asturias Award jury praised the Madrid-born dramatist “for the enormous quality, profound criticism and intellectual commitment of his work,'' highlighting its “action, emotion, poetry and thought process.”

Mayorga has authored several dozen plays and versions of classical theater pieces. He has won a number of awards including Spain's National Theater prize in 2007 and many of Spain's Max awards for the performing arts, including best author in 2006, 2008 and 2009.