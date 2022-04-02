Spanish conservatives tap veteran Núñez Feijóo as new leader

Casado, 41, rose to the top party job promising a clean slate after a series of corruption scandals that brought down a previous Popular Party administration. But Casado lost an internal power struggle that involved public accusations of corruption against a fellow party heavyweight, who in turn accused Casado of political espionage.

Feijóo did not directly address the unseemly feud that brought down Casado. Instead, he focused on sending the message that the Popular Party would exercise a responsible opposition thanks to its experience.

“We will do everything we can for the best of Spain because our adversaries are our political rivals, not Spain,” Feijóo told party members.

According to recent polls, the Popular Party turmoil has mostly benefited the far-right Vox party, which has gained ground in Spain's ever more fragmented political landscape.

The Popular Party announced in March that it would enter a governing coalition with Vox in the northwestern Castilla y León region, the first major power grab for the far-right since the end of Gen. Francisco Franco's dictatorship in 1975.