Spanish city braces for flooding from swollen Ebro River

Emergency crews had to rescue two people from a van which broke down as it tried to cross a flooded area of countryside.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said on a visit to the affected areas that his Cabinet will on Friday declare them “catastrophe zones,” which enables aid for farmers and others to be expedited.

He said floods have in recent times become “much more frequent” in Spain because of climate change.

The Ebro is the second-longest river on the Iberian Peninsula, stretching 930 kilometers (about 580 miles) from the mountains of Cantabria to the Mediterranean Sea.

Caption Members of military unit check flooded area along military perimeter near the Ebro River in Alfocena, near to Zaragoza Aragon province, northern Spain, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Heavy rain has led to flooding in northern Spain. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)