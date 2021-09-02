Spanish broadcaster pulls Yanks' Sterling from flooding car

“I’ve seen how bad it gets flooded on River Road in Edgewater, and with the kind of rain we had, I can only imagine,” Ricardo said. “So I said, ‘Suzyn, I’m on my way. I more or less know where he lives. I’ll figure out where he’s at and see what I can do.’”

Ricardo called Sterling and kept him on the phone until he found him in one of roughly 25 vehicles stuck in flooding that covered the tires of most cars. Ricardo, who drives a Jeep, pulled up behind Sterling's car and helped him get out of the vehicle. He said it took them an hour to find a clear path to Sterling's apartment about a half-mile away, but he eventually got Sterling there safely.

TV broadcaster Michael Kay also said he had trouble getting home Wednesday, tweeting that he planned to wait out the storm at Fordham University in the Bronx. He also tweeted photos of the outfield at Yankee Stadium completely underwater during the game.

