Span of Memphis street renamed for slain rapper Young Dolph

No arrests have been made in the killing, which stunned Memphis and shocked the entertainment world. Police said two men exited a white Mercedes-Benz and fired shots into Makeda's Homemade Cookies that Nov. 17. Police released photos taken from surveillance video that captured the shooting, and authorities later found the abandoned car.

City officials and community activists also pointed to the killing as a symbol of the scourge of gun violence in Memphis, where more than 250 homicides have been reported this year.

“We shouldn't be here celebrating Young Dolph in his passing,” said JB Smiley Jr., a Memphis City Council member who is running for Tennessee governor as a Democrat. “We should be here celebrating as he lived today.”

A private funeral was held for Young Dolph earlier this month. He will be honored Thursday during a public celebration at FedExForum, the home of the Memphis Grizzles of the NBA and the University of Memphis men's basketball team.

When he was killed, Young Dolph was in Memphis to participate in Thanksgiving turkey giveaways and visit a cancer center. Friends and associates handed out turkeys, stuffing mix and cranberry sauce at a church two days after the shooting, an event the 36-year-old rapper helped organize and was supposed to attend.

He also was organizing Christmas events at another church and a senior center, which proceeded without him, said his aunt, Rita Myers. Meanwhile, his plans to create a music academy at a community center are expected to continue.

Myers said her nephew was a “man of no fear” who walked his neighborhood streets alone, even after reaching stardom.

“He mingled with the kids in the community and other people in the community because he liked sharing, communicating with folks,” Myers said.

Young Dolph was born in Chicago and moved to Memphis with his parents when he was 2. He released numerous mixtapes, starting with 2008′s “Paper Route Campaign,” and multiple studio albums, including his 2016 debut “King of Memphis.” He also collaborated on other mixtapes and albums with fellow rappers Key Glock, Megan Thee Stallion, T.I., Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz and others.

He had three albums reach the top 10 on the Billboard 200, with 2020′s “Rich Slave” peaking at No. 4.

Caption A street sign is unveiled to honor slain rapper Young Dolph, whose real name is Adolph Thornton Jr., on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. Police said Young Dolph was killed Nov. 17 while buying cookies at his favorite bakery. No arrests have been made. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz). Credit: Adrian Sainz

Caption A street sign is unveiled to honor slain rapper Young Dolph, whose real name is Adolph Thornton Jr., on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. Police said Young Dolph was killed Nov. 17 while buying cookies at his favorite bakery. No arrests have been made. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz). Credit: Adrian Sainz

Caption FILE - Young Dolph performs at The Parking Lot Concert in Atlanta on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. Family and friends of rapper Young Dolph remembered him Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, as a loving father, skilled businessman and generous philanthropist at a ceremony renaming a street in his honor in the same Memphis neighborhood where he grew up and also was gunned down last month. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Paul R. Giunta