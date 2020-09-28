Spain's top court rules to remove Catalan chief from office

He had remained at the helm of Catalonia during the appeal but Monday's decision must be implemented even if the case is taken to the European Court of Human Rights, as pledged by Torra's defense team.

The banner at the center of the case referred to a dozen former Catalan Cabinet members, lawmakers and activists who were imprisoned or fled Spain following a declaration of independence in October 2017.

The court on Friday said that Torra had “stubbornly” disobeyed the country’s electoral board by refusing to take it down from a balcony in the regional government's headquarters.

In hearings, Torra and his defense lawyers had argued that he was defending the higher cause of political and human rights. But the Supreme Court judges said that the electoral board's order didn't violate Torra's right to free speech and only limited what he could do in his role as an elected official.

Torra, who has in the past encouraged acts of civil disobedience in response to Spanish judicial rulings, didn’t react immediately to the ruling.