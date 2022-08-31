Spain's 'Tomatina' battle returns after pandemic hiatus

Local officials said they expected fewer foreign visitors this year mainly because of continuing fears over COVID-19 in Asian countries.
Participants don swimming goggles to protect their eyes while their clothes, typically T-shirts and shorts, are left covered in pulp.
Besides being the first battle since before the pandemic started in 2020 in Spain, this year’s celebration had the added incentive of being the event’s 75th anniversary and 20 years since the festival was declared by Spain as an international tourism attraction.
Revellers throw tomatoes at each other during the annual "Tomatina", tomato fight fiesta in the village of Bunol near Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. The tomato fight took place once again following a two-year suspension owing to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)
Credit: Alberto Saiz
