Spain’s Princess Leonor presides 1st event without parents

The 15-year-old Leonor was accompanied by deputy prime minister Carmen Calvo on her arrival at the Cervantes Institute's headquarters in Madrid. The institute director, Luis García Montero, also accompanied the princess.

Leonor, who is heir to the Spanish throne, deposited a copy of Spain’s Constitution and Miguel de Cervantes’ classic “Don Quixote” in the institute’s literary vault, where it stores Spanish-language literary treasures.