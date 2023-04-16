Spain's leader apologizes to victims of sexual consent law

The legislation, known as the “only yes means yes” law, is set to undergo reform this coming week to address the legal loophole, following months of debate in the country and tension between the two left-wing coalition partners in the government — the majority Socialist party and Unidas Podemos, the junior party that sponsored the law.

“No lawmaker, even those who voted against this law, is in favor of reducing sentences. Therefore, I apologize to the victims and we will find a solution to these unintended effects, because it is the best way to defend the law itself," Sánchez said in an interview with local media on the sidelines of a campaign event for the upcoming regional elections in Spain on May 28.