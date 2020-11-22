Spain's foreign minister visits Senegal to discuss migration

Human rights groups have been warning about the reopening of the Atlantic route to the Canary Islands since late 2019, when arrivals began increasing slowly.

“It is very difficult to accuse a government or to say that a government is not sufficiently prepared to receive a very large amount (of people) in a very short period of time,” she said.

Local rights groups in Senegal have been protesting the deaths of what they say are nearly 500 youths who died at sea in recent weeks attempting to reach European soil.

The International Organization for Migration’s Missing Migrants project said it has only been able to confirm the death or disappearance of 160 Senegalese nationals so far this year, but admits their records may be incomplete because of the lack of information collected on the migration route.

Moise Diar Diegane Sarr, secretary of state to the minister of foreign affairs and Senegalese abroad, said that bilateral cooperation was discussed between the two countries. He participated in the meeting between Spain's foreign minister and Senegalese counterpart Aïssata Tall Sall.

“The question of irregular migration is shared,” he said. “We discussed this and would like to combat it together.”

He said they discussed the financing of projects that aide the return of migrants and also that can help fix the potential of future irregular migration. Sarr said they would work with Spain to increase legal ways for Senegalese to work in Europe, including circular migration programs.

About 10% of Senegal’s gross domestic product in 2019 came from remittances sent to the country by its citizens living and working abroad, mainly in Europe, according to the World Bank.

During her visit to Senegal, González Laya said Spain was sending an additional patrol vessel and a maritime observation plane in addition to the existing two Spanish patrol boats and helicopter stationed in Senegal to help the country tackle the migration.

“They arrive after a dialogue with the Senegalese authorities, because in this matter, which is to help them control the country’s exits, it is they who work hand in hand with us,” she said.

AP journalist Renata Brito in Barcelona, Spain, contributed to this report.

Migrants arrive at Barranco Seco military facility in Gran Canaria island, Spain, after being rescued in the Atlantic Ocean by emergency workers on Friday, Oct. 20, 2020. Authorities in Spain's Canary Islands on Friday moved hundreds of migrants and potential asylum seekers from Africa to the Barranco Seco military facility, where tents will be hosting them while they are in police custody, identified and tested for the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Javier Bauluz) Credit: Javier Bauluz Credit: Javier Bauluz

Migrants arrive onboard a maritime rescue ship at the Arguineguin port in Gran Canaria island, Spain, after being rescued in the Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2020. Under increasing pressure from the steady build-up of Africans' arrivals to its southern Canary Islands, the Spanish government has launched an all-front offensive, including active diplomacy, to avoid becoming the next black spot on Europe's failing record handling migration flows. (AP Photo/Javier Bauluz) Credit: Javier Bauluz Credit: Javier Bauluz