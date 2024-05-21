BreakingNews
Medical company plans $225M investment, 274 jobs at West Chester

Spain withdraws its ambassador to Argentina over comments made by President Milei

Spain says it is pulling its ambassador from Argentina in response to comments made by Argentine President Javier Milei, who accused the Spanish prime minister’s wife of corruption and described socialism as “cursed and carcinogenic.”

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
Updated 4 minutes ago
X

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Spain on Tuesday said it was pulling its ambassador from Argentina in response to comments made by Argentine President Javier Milei, who accused the Spanish prime minister's wife of corruption and described socialism as "cursed and carcinogenic."

Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares told reporters Tuesday that the Spanish ambassador to Argentina “will definitely stay in Madrid.”

“Argentina will continue without an ambassador,” he said.

Milei responded angrily to the move, saying the withdrawal was “nonsense typical of an arrogant socialist."

“Socialists are capable of doing anything,” he added.

The decision further escalates a diplomatic spat between the socialist Spanish government and the right-wing Argentine government.

Tensions have been building for weeks. Spain's socialist government had summoned its ambassador for consultations and demanded an apology from Milei after the libertarian leader slammed Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and his wife at a far-right rally in Madrid Sunday.

On Monday Milei only doubled down, saying he would “under no circumstances” apologize for his criticism.

In Other News
1
Israeli officials seize AP equipment and take down live shot of...
2
EU reprimands Kosovo's move to close Serb bank branches over the use of...
3
British man dies and several passengers are injured when turbulence...
4
Stock market today: Wall Street holds steady near record levels
5
China sanctions former US lawmaker who supported Taiwan
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top