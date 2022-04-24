Spain vows to be transparent in probe of Pegasus spyware use

Pere Aragonès, a pro-independence left-wing politician leading Catalonia's government, said last week that it was putting “on hold” relations with Spain's national authorities after cybersecurity experts in Canada revealed “massive political espionage.”

Aragonès accused Spain's intelligence agency, known as CNI in Spanish, of the alleged hacking.

Citizen Lab, an experts group linked to the University of Toronto, said traces of Pegasus and other spyware by two Israeli companies, NSO Group and Candiru, were identified in devices of 65 people, including elected officials, activists, lawyers, European lawmakers and others.

Most infiltration took place between 2017, when a banned referendum on Catalan independence caused a deep political crisis in Spain, and ended in mid-2020, when Citizen Lab revealed the first cases of the alleged espionage.

The Spanish government has not denied nor confirmed whether it uses Pegasus or other hard-to-detect spyware, saying that any surveillance is conducted under the supervision of judges.

Rounds of talks between the central government in Madrid and Catalan regional authorities have yielded some progress in solving some of the separatists’ long-term grievances, but have not resolved the fundamental issues of Catalonia’s status within Spain.

Polling and recent elections show that the share of Catalans supporting independence grew since last decade’s financial crisis, but have since 2017 remained divided, with majorities fluctuating recently between those in favor or against breaking away from Spain.