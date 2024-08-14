Spain to investigate unauthorized Katy Perry music video in a protected natural area

The images taken on the dunes of the private islet of S’Espalmador, “one of the most ecologically valuable sites on the islands” and in an area cordoned off from the public with sticks and ropes, sparked the controversy, according to local media.

The regional authorities have opened “preliminary investigation proceedings,” according to a statement released Tuesday, after the production company failed to apply for the appropriate permits. The filming wouldn't have been an environmental offense, because this type of production can be authorized with a permit, the department of natural environment added.

The production company and Perry didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The video, directed by Colombian-American photographer and director Matías Vasquez, Stillz, shows Perry sailing, swimming or clubbing on the islands, one of the most popular and crowded tourist resorts in the Spanish Mediterranean, especially during the summer.

Perry's new album “143” will be released on Sept. 20.