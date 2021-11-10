Spain to extradite Chávez’s ex-security chief to US

According to the American extradition request, Adrián Velásquez allegedly received the bribes together with his wife Claudia Díaz, Venezuela’s former treasurer, from businessman Raúl Gorrín.

In exchange for the money, Díaz allegedly secured Gorrín the rights to exchange more than a billion dollars in foreign currencies in the U.S. on behalf of the Venezuelan government between 2011-2017. US prosecutors say those operations provided them with profits of hundreds of millions of dollars, which went to Velásquez and Díaz and officials close to Chávez.