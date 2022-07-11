Spain: Three runners gored in tense 5th Pamplona bull run

Three other runners were treated for injuries sustained in falls during the run.
The run finishes at Pamplona’s bullring, where later in the day the bulls are killed by professional bullfighters.
Tens of thousands of foreign visitors come to the Pamplona festival that was made known to the English-speaking world through Ernest Hemingway’s 1926 novel “The Sun Also Rises.”
The adrenaline rush of the morning bull run is followed by partying throughout the day and night.
A fighting bull charges against runners during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, Monday, July 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
