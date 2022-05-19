Spain: Scandal-hit ex-king returns for 1st time in 2 years

The Spanish prosecutors didn’t find evidence to take the former monarch to court because much of the financial misbehavior, involving millions of euros (dollars) in undeclared accounts, happened when Juan Carlos was protected by immunity as Spain’s king, and other possible fraud fell outside the statute of limitations.

The probes allowed the recovery of 5.1 million euros ($5.4 million) in fines and taxes for income that Juan Carlos had failed to declare to Spain’s tax authorities, the prosecutors said in their conclusions.

Swiss prosecutors have also dropped the investigation.

Although the former king was not among those directly investigated in the Swiss probe, prosecutors there said they found that Juan Carlos received in 2008 — before he stepped down as king — the sum of $100 million from the Saudi finance ministry. The case also turned up millions more received by the king or his former lover Corinna Larsen, a Danish-German businesswoman.

In March, he wrote a letter to Felipe expressing his desire to visit family and friends in Spain after Supreme Court prosecutors closed investigations into his financial dealings.

King Juan Carlos, who was not charged at any time, helped steer Spain back to democracy following the death of dictator Gen. Francisco Franco in 1975, making him once Spain’s most respected public figure. But scandals of one type or another involving the family began to mount in the later years of his reign. He abdicated in 2014, ending a 39-year-long term as monarch.

Since becoming king, Felipe has tried to distance himself from his father, removing the former monarch from the royal house’s payroll to help rebuild the Spanish crown’s image.