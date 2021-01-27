Spain running short of vaccines due to delivery delays

Spain, along with the rest of the European Union, has suffered inoculation delays since Pfizer announced two weeks ago that it would have a temporary reduction in deliveries so it could upgrade its plant in Puurs, Belgium.

The EU, however, is pressing all vaccine companies to make sure they carry out their promised vaccine deliveries.

“We believe that the European Union and Spain as a member state should take a firm stance that the contracts must be honored,” Argimon said.

Madrid regional vice president Igancio Aguado also announced Wednesday that Spain’s capital is stopping new vaccinations in order to use what it has in stock to ensure that those waiting a second dose don’t go without it.

Aguado said the current pace of vaccinations will make it impossible to meet the national government’s goal of inoculating 70% of Spain’s 47 million residents by summer.

Spain has administered 95% of the 1.3 million vaccines it has received as part of the EU plan, according to the health ministry. Only 123,000 people have received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Staff health worker Peter Baptista waits to be vaccinated with the Moderna coronavirus vaccine at Clinica Universitaria, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos) Credit: Alvaro Barrientos Credit: Alvaro Barrientos

