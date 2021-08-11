Spain recalls Nicaragua ambassador after 'interference' jibe

Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares made the decision after “serious and unfounded accusations were made against Spain and its institutions,” his ministry said in a statement on Wednesday, “as well as gross falsehoods about judicial and electoral processes.”

This refers to a statement Daniel Ortega's government sent to the Spanish on Tuesday “denouncing cynical and continual meddling, interference and intervention in our internal affairs, inappropriate of democratic governments.” It added that Spanish governments and institutions had overseen “cover-ups, lies, crimes, hate crimes and crimes against humanity,” and “continually failed to comply with the rights of the peoples to autonomy or autonomous processes for independence," in an apparent reference to the country's handling of the Catalan independence movement.