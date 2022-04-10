Spain probes private taxidermy museum with 1,000 animals

They included the scimitar oryx, also known as the Sahara oryx, which the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, or IUCN, declared extinct in the wild in 2000, and at least two more species nearly extinct: the addax, or white antelope, originally from the Sahara desert and the Bengal tiger.

The agents also recorded stuffed specimens of cheetah, leopard, lion, lynx, polar bear, snow panther and white rhinoceros, among others, as well as 198 large ivory tusks from elephants.

The Civil Guard said it would investigate whether any documents exist justifying the ownership of the collection.

Caption In this photo provided by the Spanish Civil Guard and made available on Sunday April 10, 2022, Civil Guards check stuffed animals in Betera, Spain. Spain's Civil Guard says it is investigating a businessman in the eastern Valencia region who held a private taxidermy collection with more than 1,000 stuffed animals, including just over 400 from protected species and at least a specimen of a North African oryx already extinct. The collection would fetch 29 million euros (31.5 million dollars) in the black market and its owner could be charged with possible trafficking and other crimes against the environment, the Civil Guard said. (Guardia Civil via AP) Credit: Uncredited