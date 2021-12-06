Spain: PM urges Christmas caution as hospital staff infected

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez told reporters that Spaniards can't "let their guard down" because the coronavirus continues to spread, despite fewer cases and fewer difficulties for the health service than this time last year.

The regional hospital of Malaga, a city on Spain’s southern coast, said 170 staff attended a Christmas dinner in a restaurant last weekend. Since then, 68 staff, including intensive care nurses and doctors, have tested positive for COVID-19.