Spain PM appeals for public unity, sacrifice in virus fight

“We have a long road to travel,” he said, to get the pandemic under control.

Political jockeying over pandemic measures, however, has muddled Spain’s strategy and made it at times difficult for the national government and the country’s 19 regional governments to coordinate measures.

The latest spat is over whether to introduce curfews, as other European countries have done.

The Spanish government is demanding cross-party agreement before possibly declaring a state of emergency amid the resurgence of the new coronavirus.

A state of emergency can be declared only by the national government and is a necessary first legal step for authorities to impose curfews on COVID-19 hot spots. But it is also a politically sensitive move which brought criticism of the government for being heavy-handed when it was previously used to help fight the pandemic.

Health Minister Salvador Illa said Friday the government is still assessing the need for night-time curfews. Young people’s street parties after dark are blamed as a major source of new infections.

Illa said night-time curfews are a “very important,” step but the government wants “very clear” political support for the measure.

Regional governments, meanwhile, are imposing their own piecemeal restrictions.

The Madrid region on Friday banned social gatherings, except within a household, between midnight and 6 a.m.. Restaurants, cinemas, parks and student residences must also close at midnight.

People wear face masks to protect from coronavirus as they wait for a bus in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Spain has reported 1 million confirmed infections — the highest number in Western Europe — and at least 34,000 deaths from COVID-19, although experts say the number is much higher since many cases were missed because of testing shortages and other problems. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Credit: Emilio Morenatti Credit: Emilio Morenatti