Spain: Peaceful protests for jailed rapper see more clashes

Small groups made up mostly of young people began their nightly cat-and-mouse game with officers an hour after several thousand protesters gathered in the capital of Spain's Catalonia region, which also was where the worst violence took place during earlier demonstrations this week over rapper Pablo Hasél's detention.

Hundreds also gathered in Madrid, and hundreds more marched in the northeast town of Lleida, where Hasél was arrested on Tuesday and taken away to begin serving a 9-month prison sentence for insulting the Spanish monarchy and praising terrorist violence in his music.