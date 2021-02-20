Spain: Peaceful protests for jailed rapper see more clashes

Around 80 people have been arrested and more than 100 people injured since his arrest on Tuesday after barricading a university building for 24 hours.
Police in Catalonia, the region surrounding Barcelona, have reported at least three mob attacks on police stations. Rioters smashed their way into bank offices in downtown Barcelona, burned trash containers, and looted sporting goods stores on Friday night.
Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau made an appeal for calm.
“Defending the freedom of expression doesn’t justify in any case the destruction of property, frightening our fellow citizens, and hurting businesses already hurt by the crisis” caused by the pandemic, the mayor said.
Madrid municipal authorities said that 300 National Police officers were called up to assist city police.
Demonstrators march during a protest condemning the arrest of rap singer Pablo Hasél in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Violent street protests over the imprisonment of a rapper have erupted for a fourth straight night in Spain. Police in the northeastern region of Catalonia said some protesters pelted officers with bottles, stones, fireworks and paint on Friday. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Credit: Emilio Morenatti
Credit: Emilio Morenatti
Demonstrators throw objects towards police during a protest condemning the arrest of rap singer Pablo Hasél in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Violent street protests over the imprisonment of a rapper have erupted for a fourth straight night in Spain. Police in the northeastern region of Catalonia said some protesters pelted officers with bottles, stones, fireworks and paint on Friday. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Credit: Felipe Dana
Credit: Felipe Dana
Demonstrators march during a protest condemning the arrest of rap singer Pablo Hasél in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Violent street protests over the imprisonment of a rapper have erupted for a fourth straight night in Spain. Police in the northeastern region of Catalonia said some protesters pelted officers with bottles, stones, fireworks and paint on Friday. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Credit: Emilio Morenatti
Credit: Emilio Morenatti
Demonstrators use an extinguisher to destroy a cash machine during a protest condemning the arrest of rap singer Pablo Hasél in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Violent street protests over the imprisonment of a rapper have erupted for a fourth straight night in Spain. Police in the northeastern region of Catalonia said some protesters pelted officers with bottles, stones, fireworks and paint on Friday. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Credit: Emilio Morenatti
Credit: Emilio Morenatti
Media take images as demonstrators storm a bank branch during a protest condemning the arrest of rap singer Pablo Hasél in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Violent street protests over the imprisonment of a rapper have erupted for a fourth straight night in Spain. Police in the northeastern region of Catalonia said some protesters pelted officers with bottles, stones, fireworks and paint on Friday. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Credit: Emilio Morenatti
Credit: Emilio Morenatti
Demonstrators storm a bank branch following a protest condemning the arrest of rap singer Pablo Hasél in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Violent street protests over the imprisonment of a rapper have erupted for a fourth straight night in Spain. Police in the northeastern region of Catalonia said some protesters pelted officers with bottles, stones, fireworks and paint on Friday. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Credit: Emilio Morenatti
Credit: Emilio Morenatti
A woman looks at the damage of a bank branch after being stormed by demonstrators after a protest condemning the arrest of rap singer Pablo Hasél in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Violent street protests over the imprisonment of a rapper have erupted for a fourth straight night in Spain. Police in the northeastern region of Catalonia said some protesters pelted officers with bottles, stones, fireworks and paint on Friday. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Credit: Emilio Morenatti
Credit: Emilio Morenatti
Demonstrators storm a bank branch following a protest condemning the arrest of rap singer Pablo Hasél in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Violent street protests over the imprisonment of a rapper have erupted for a fourth straight night in Spain. Police in the northeastern region of Catalonia said some protesters pelted officers with bottles, stones, fireworks and paint on Friday. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Credit: Emilio Morenatti
Credit: Emilio Morenatti