Spain passes bill to help legalize foreign workers

Foreign workers who have lived in the country for two years or more can seek temporary residency papers by enrolling in training courses for jobs in high-demand sectors.

International students will be able to start work in Spain at the end of their studies instead of waiting for three years. Foreign students will be also allowed to work up to 30 hours a week while studying. Foreigners who can show they have been in Spain for at least two years and have worked without papers for at least six months can also seek work permits.

Escrivá said the ministry will update a list of job areas needing workers to provide a more exact picture of the labor market. Sectors like hospitality and agriculture are traditionally understaffed in Spain and businesses often resort to migrant laborers without documents.