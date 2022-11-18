Spain overtakes USA for No. 1 spot in FIBA men's rankings

Spain won the last World Cup, plus the EuroBasket title earlier this year. The EuroBasket win was Spain's fourth in its last six appearances at the continental championship, all of those wins coming under Scariolo.

Spain is just 1.1 points ahead of the U.S. men now; the margin is 758.6-757.5.

The next 10 spots in the world rankings were unchanged. Australia is third, Argentina — which was No. 1 before the U.S. took that spot in 2010 — is fourth, followed by France, Serbia, Slovenia, Lithuania, Greece, Italy, Germany and the Czech Republic.

The U.S. is still ranked No. 1 in women’s basketball by a nearly 200-point margin over China. The Americans rolled to a gold at the women’s World Cup this year, further cementing their spot atop the list.

USA Basketball also holds comfortable leads atop the worldwide boys and girls rankings.

FIBA's most recent rankings include the men's national teams from 164 countries, as well as 118 women's national teams.

