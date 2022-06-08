Spain grants nationality to ‘stateless’ girl

The daughter was unable to be registered with city officials in the northern city of San Sebastián where she lives. That stopped her from getting full access to the public health system.

According to Program Ödos, a Spanish charity dedicated to women and children in migration, 550 children accompanied with their parents arrived to Spain in 2020 without any documentation to prove their birth.

Thousands of people have died in recent years trying to use flimsy, unseaworthy crafts to cross the Mediterranean Sea to the European continent or the stretch of the Atlantic Ocean that separates Africa from Spain’s Canary Islands.

Another four people were found dead by Spanish maritime rescuers on Wednesday when they saved eight passengers from a small boat off the southeastern coast, according to authorities.

