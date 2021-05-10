Spain: Expert warns that virus surge could follow parties

“We don’t know how many people will be admitted in ICUs," the official added. “I hope that the impact will be limited, but nobody knows."

Spain’s two-week rate of infection, a variable closely watched by epidemiologists, fell to 188 new cases per 100,000 residents on Monday from 198 on Friday. The variable closely watched by epidemiologists peaked at nearly 900 at the end of January and has since then been on the way down barring a mild uptick in mid-March.

The country has recorded more than 3.5 million confirmed coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic and over 78,000 deaths.

Opposition parties have blamed Spain's ruling center-left coalition for not extending the state of emergency or devising new legislation that would prevent the country's 17 regional governments from having to get a court's approval to impose measures that restrict basic freedoms.

But Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on Monday repeated that he considered the current legal framework as sufficient to fight the pandemic.

Simón said that he expected that any new infections would hit harder people under 60, an age group in which only those with essential jobs have received coronavirus jabs.

The expert said that he believed the impact on older people could be lower.

Nearly one in three of Spain’s 47 million residents has received at least one coronavirus vaccine shot and 6 million people, most of them above 70, are fully vaccinated.

