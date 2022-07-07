Spain examines claims former African leader was targeted

Lourenço recently described dos Santos as a friend. Earlier this month he sent Angola’s foreign minister to Barcelona to check on dos Santos’s health. The Angolan government says it is paying dos Santos’s medical bill.

The allegations come amid a tense political time in Angola, as it prepares for elections on Aug. 24.

Questioned by The Associated Press, Spanish prosecutors refused to say whether they are merely considering the merits of the accusations as part of a preliminary probe or whether it is a full-blown investigation.

Neither the prosecutors nor the police who commented can be identified by name, in accordance with departmental rules.

Tchizé dos Santos alleges that people close to the ex-president have tried to kill him, failed to care for him properly and acted negligently.

Specifically, she accuses his Angolan doctor Joao Afonso and Dos Santos’s second wife Ana Paula, from whom he separated in 2017, for the rapid decline of his health, according to her Spanish legal team.

Dos Santos has visited Barcelona, where he owns a house, for many years for medical treatment. Angolan authorities have never said what ailed him.

___

Barry Hatton in Lisbon, Portugal contributed.