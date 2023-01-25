Spain: 1 dead in church machete attacks, terror link probed

Spain’s National Court said a judge has opened an investigation into a possible act of terrorism.

Police are investigating the incident, the interior ministry said, to determine the “nature of the attack.” It offered no further detail on the attacker's possible motive.

The secretary general of Spain’s Episcopal Conference, Francisco García, wrote on Twitter that “I have received the news of the incident in Algeciras with great pain."

“These are sad moments of suffering, we are united by the pain of families of the victims and for the Diocese of Cádiz,” he added.

Algeciras is located near the southern tip of Spain. It is home to an important port.