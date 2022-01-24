Spain: Catholic Church agrees to return usurped real estate

The Catholic Church will now begin a process to “regularize” those properties, according to a joint statement on Monday by the Spanish Episcopal Conference and Spain's Presidency Ministry, which handles religious affairs in the southern European country.

Dioceses and individual parishes for years used their influence in local registries and a legal reform undertaken by a conservative administration to list in official records as their property churches and adjacent premises, educational facilities, monasteries, residential buildings, as well as empty plots of land.