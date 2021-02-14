Spain: Catalans vote in test of separatist movement

With Spain still suffering from a post-Christmas spike in coronavirus infections, the vote is being held under strict health regulations. Voters must wear face masks, use the hand disinfectant provided at polling stations, and remain at least 1.5 meters apart while queuing.

Those particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 are encouraged to vote between 9 a.m. and noon. The general population is supposed to vote from noon until 7 p.m. That leaves the final hour until polls close at 8 p.m. for voters who are either infected or quarantined due to recent contact with an infected person.

Despite more than 20,000 people requesting to be relieved from duty of working the polls, voting went off without a hitch at the vast majority of polling stations, according to authorities. Still, citizens tapped for election day duty expressed their concern for the health situation.

“You don’t feel safe. You are exposed (to contagion),” said 35-year-old Miriam Martínez, working at a polling station set up at a fresh produce market in Barcelona. “You are inside a space for many hours, which although it is ventilated, is still closed and you are in contact with a lot of people.(…) But it is what we have to do.”

Preliminary results are expected to start being announced by government officials around 10:00 p.m., but a record number of mail-in votes may mean the full results will take longer than usual.

And a potential future regional government will likely hinge on deal-making between parties that could take days or longer to conclude.

Renata Brito contributed to this report.

People line up outside a polling station, before casting their vote for the regional Catalan election in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Over five million voters are called to the polls on Sunday in Spain's northeast Catalonia for an election that will measure the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the restive region's secessionist movement. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Credit: Emilio Morenatti Credit: Emilio Morenatti

A man waits at a polling station set up in a market, before casting his vote for the regional Catalan election in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Over five million voters are called to the polls on Sunday in Spain's northeast Catalonia for an election that will measure the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the restive region's secessionist movement. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Credit: Emilio Morenatti Credit: Emilio Morenatti

A woman working at a polling station set up in a market, is taken the temperature during the regional Catalan election in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Over five million voters are called to the polls on Sunday in Spain's northeast Catalonia for an election that will measure the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the restive region's secessionist movement. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Credit: Emilio Morenatti Credit: Emilio Morenatti