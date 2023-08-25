BreakingNews
Students at Middletown school sent home as police investigate threat

Spain busts record 9.5 tons of cocaine hidden in a banana shipment from Ecuador

Spanish customs agents and National Police said they confiscated the country’s biggest cocaine haul to date of 9.5 tons hidden in a banana freight container originating from Ecuador
Nation & World
By Associated Press
41 minutes ago
X

MADRID (AP) — Spanish customs agents and National Police said Friday they confiscated the country’s biggest cocaine haul to date of 9.5 tons hidden in a banana freight container originating from Ecuador.

The drug was found Wednesday in the southwestern port of Algeciras in a refrigerated container among a cargo shipment supposed to have held 1,080 boxes of bananas, said José Carlos Arobes, a senior official for the Spanish tax agency that covers customs inspections.

Prior to this seizure, Spain's biggest cocaine bust was of 8.4 tons in 2018, also found in a supposed banana container in Algeciras.

The tax agency said the investigations began in July when police received information about a pending shipment of Colombian cocaine via Ecuador in August. The organization behind the shipment operated through a banana exporting company in Machala, Ecuador, the agency said.

The cargo was due to be delivered in Portugal for later distribution throughout Europe.

No arrests have been made so far.

In Other News
1
West Virginia can restrict abortion pill sales, judge rules, despite...
2
Yuka Saso shoots 66 to take 1st-round lead in Canada at CPKC Women’s...
3
China bans seafood from Japan after the Fukushima nuclear plant begins...
4
Spanish soccer president refuses to resign despite kissing a player on...
5
One image, one face, one American moment: The Donald Trump mug shot
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top