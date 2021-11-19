Spain broadens counting of victims in gender violence crimes

Rosell said that, starting from Jan. 1, 2022, underage victims — irrespective of their gender — will be also counted in the official gender-violence data. That move follows a series of high-profile cases where children were harmed or killed by men in order to hurt the children's mothers.

Men convicted of gender violence can face aggravated penalties in final sentencing.

Spain's thriving feminist movement had pushed to broaden the country's definition of femicide, which Spanish officials have defined as the killing of a woman or a girl on account of their gender.

Equality Minister Irene Montero said the change was necessary “because what is not counted doesn't exist, because of justice and reparation, and to advance rights.”

“All together against violence against women,” she wrote in a tweet.

Her ministry's statistics show that 37 women have been murdered so far this year in Spain by their partners or ex-partners. At least 1,118 have been killed since 2003, when systematic record-keeping began in the country.