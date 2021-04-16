SpaceX's next crew arrives in Florida for Earth Day launch

“Certainly, I think all of them, until we get several years under our belt, should be considered test flights,” Kimbrough told reporters.

SpaceX uses the same kind of rocket and similar capsules for supply deliveries, and recycles those as well.

McArthur is the only member of the crew who has yet to visit the space station. She flew the shuttle to the Hubble Space Telescope in 2009. And launching out of Kennedy is new to Pesquet after more than 11 years as an astronaut.

“We’re living in the golden age of human spaceflight,” said Pesquet, a former Air France pilot. “Looks like everybody, every country, has a project or a spacecraft.”

The astronauts left the runway in a pair of white gull-winged Teslas; SpaceX founder Elon Musk also runs the electric car company. They had an early bedtime to sync up with what will be pretty much an all-nighter Thursday. Liftoff time is 6:11 a.m.

The four will replace the SpaceX crew that launched last November. Those four will return to Earth at the end of April. A fresh three-person Soyuz crew, meanwhile, arrived at the space station last week from Kazakhstan, replacing two Russians and one American due back on Earth this weekend.

SpaceX Crew 2 member, NASA astronaut Megan McArthur waves as she arrives at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Friday, April 16, 2021. The launch to the International Space Station is targeted for April 22. (AP Photo/John Raoux) Credit: John Raoux Credit: John Raoux

SpaceX Crew 2 member Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Akihiko Hoshide waves after a news conference at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Friday, April 16, 2021 as he prepares for a mission to the International Space Station. The launch is targeted for April 22. (AP Photo/John Raoux) Credit: John Raoux Credit: John Raoux

SpaceX Crew 2 astronauts, from left, European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet, NASA astronaut Megan McArthur, NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Akihiko Hoshide greet members of the media after they arrived at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Friday, April 16, 2021. The launch to the International Space Station is targeted for April 22. (AP Photo/John Raoux) Credit: John Raoux Credit: John Raoux

Kennedy Space Center director Bob Cabana, center, welcomes SpaceX Crew 2 astronauts, from left, European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Akihiko Hoshide, and NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur as they arrive at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Friday, April 16, 2021. The launch to the International Space Station is targeted for April 22. (AP Photo/John Raoux) Credit: John Raoux Credit: John Raoux

SpaceX Crew 2 member, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Akihiko Hoshide smiles as he arrives at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Friday, April 16, 2021. The launch to the International Space Station is targeted for April 22. (AP Photo/John Raoux) Credit: John Raoux Credit: John Raoux

SpaceX Crew 2 member European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet arrives at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Friday, April 16, 2021. The launch to the International Space Station is targeted for April 22. (AP Photo/John Raoux) Credit: John Raoux Credit: John Raoux

SpaceX Crew 2 member NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough arrives at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Friday, April 16, 2021. The launch to the International Space Station is targeted for April 22. (AP Photo/John Raoux) Credit: John Raoux Credit: John Raoux