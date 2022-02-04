SpaceX, NASA looking into sluggish chutes on last 2 flights

One of the four main parachutes was slow to inflate during the return of four astronauts to Earth last November. The same thing happened last week as a Dragon cargo capsule was bringing back science experiments from the International Space Station. In both cases, the sluggish parachute eventually opened and inflated — although more than a minute late — and the capsules splashed down safely off the Florida coast.

Officials for SpaceX and NASA said Friday they want to better understand what’s happening, especially before launching another crew in a month or two. They're looking at photographs and inspecting the parachutes for clues, taking “extra caution with this very critical system," said Steve Stich, manager of NASA's commercial crew program.