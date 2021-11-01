SpaceX launch delayed due to astronaut 'minor medical issue'

NASA said the launch is now off until Saturday night at the earliest. Liftoff had been scheduled for this past Sunday, but bad weather offshore bumped it to Wednesday. It's the first time in decades that a U.S. flight has been delayed by a crew member's health.

Officials would not say which astronaut is affected. They described it as a “minor medical issue” and said it is unrelated to COVID-19. The one German and three U.S. astronauts — who range in age from 34 to 61 — have been quarantined for two weeks as usual before a spaceflight.