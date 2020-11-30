S&P Global is buying IHS Markit in a $44B all-stock deal

Each share of IHS Markit common stock will be exchanged for a fixed ratio of 0.2838 shares of S&P Global stock. Current S&P Global shareholders will own approximately 67.75% of the combined company, while shareholders of IHS Markit, based in London, will own about 32.25%.

The transaction puts IHS Markit's enterprise value at $44 billion, including $4.8 billion of debt.