S&P downgrade indicates Russia headed for historic default

Russia’s finance ministry said Wednesday that it tried to make a $649 million payment toward two bonds to an unnamed U.S. bank — previously reported as JPMorgan Chase — but that the tightened sanctions prevented the payment from being accepted, so it paid in rubles.

Western sanctions have severely squeezed Russia's economy, and S&P and other ratings agencies had already downgraded its debt to "junk" status, deeming a default highly likely.

Russia has used strict capital controls, other severe measures and proceeds from oil and gas sales to artificially prop up the ruble.

The country has not defaulted on foreign debt since the Bolshevik Revolution in 1917, when the Soviet Union emerged. Even in the late 1990s, following the Soviet Union’s demise, Russia was able to continue to pay foreign debts with the help of international aid. It did default on domestic debt, however.