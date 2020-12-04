Southwest warns nearly 7,000 workers of possible furloughs

Dallas-based Southwest, the nation’s fourth-biggest airline, boasts that it has never furloughed workers in its history dating back more than 50 years. It encouraged thousands of workers to take buyouts or early retirement this year but avoided layoffs. Rivals American Airlines and United Airlines furloughed 32,000 workers between them in October.

Jon Weaks, president of the pilots’ union, called the furlough notices “a sad milestone” in Southwest history.

“While this development is not completely surprising, it is incredibly disappointing to our pilots and their families who are now dealing with the stress that arrives along with this notice,” Weaks said in a video to his members.

The unions said they have proposed cost-cutting measures to Southwest, but management has rejected them and refused to offer another round of voluntary buyouts.

“Sending WARN Act notices either as a scare tactic or as an actual intent to furlough when other options available were not explored is about as sad as it gets,” said Lyn Montgomery, president of the flight attendants' union.

Southwest received $3.2 billion in federal aid this spring as its share of the $25 billion allotted by Congress to help airlines cover their labor costs through September. Airlines are lobbying for more taxpayer help. A bipartisan proposal unveiled in Congress this week would give them another $17 billion.

Passenger traffic on U.S. airlines is down about 60% from a year ago and is not expected to improve dramatically until a large percentage of Americans have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

___

David Koenig can be reached at www.twitter.com/airlinewriter