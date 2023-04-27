Southwest reports $159 million 1Q loss on meltdown effects

The airline said Thursday, however, that it made money in March and expects to be solidly profitable in the April-through-June quarter that includes the start of the peak summer travel season.

Southwest had already indicated it would lose money in the first quarter. The loss was narrower than Southwest's $278 million loss a year earlier. After one-time items, it worked out to 27 cents per share, matching the expectation of analysts surveyed by FactSet.