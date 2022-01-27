Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Southwest posts $68 million 4Q profit, expects higher costs

Passenger queues up to check in at the counter for Southwest Airlines Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in the main terminal of Denver International Airport in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: David Zalubowski

caption arrowCaption
Passenger queues up to check in at the counter for Southwest Airlines Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in the main terminal of Denver International Airport in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: David Zalubowski

Credit: David Zalubowski

Nation & World
15 minutes ago
Thanks to strong passenger traffic over the winter holidays, Southwest Airlines is reporting a $68 million profit for the fourth quarter

DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines posted a narrow $68 million profit for the fourth quarter, aided by the rebound in holiday travel, but said Thursday that it expects to lose money in the first three months of 2022.

The arrival of the omicron variant of COVID-19, along with a bad stretch of winter weather, will lead to losses in January and February before Southwest returns to profitability in March.

The Dallas airline expects to earn a profit the last three quarters of 2022.

U.S. airlines canceled thousands of flights in late December and early January because of staffing shortages and winter storms. Delta, United and American all previously warned that omicron had delayed the recovery of travel demand. Delta forecast that bookings would pick up around the President's Day holiday weekend in late February.

Excluding special costs, Southwest earned 14 cents per share. Analysts expected adjusted earnings of 7 cents per share, according to a FactSet survey.

Revenue more than doubled to $5.05 billion, topping analysts' forecast of $4.97 billion.

In Other News
1
McDonald's ends 2021 strong, but costs rising
2
Barty to face Collins in bid to end Australian title drought
3
Kellyanne Conway memoir 'Here's the Deal' coming out May 24
4
Democrats eye Supreme Court pick to revive 2022 prospects
5
Deutsche Bank sees biggest annual profit in a decade
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top