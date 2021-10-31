Southwest investigates pilot who used 'Brandon' phrase

The phrase took off after an Oct. 2 incident at a NASCAR race in Alabama won by Brandon Brown, a driver who was being interviewed by an NBC Sports reporter.

The crowd behind Brown was chanting something, and the reporter suggested it was saying “Let’s go, Brandon” to cheer the driver. But it became increasingly clear to viewers that the crowd was saying, “F—- Joe Biden.”

Some conservatives have pointed to the episode as an example of U.S. media covering for Biden. Since then, the phrase has been uttered on the House floor by a Republican lawmaker and used frequently by Biden critics on social media and at protests to slam the Democratic president.