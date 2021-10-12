Southern California fire shuts highway, forces evacuations

No injuries were reported, and the cause remained under investigation.

To the south in San Joaquin County, a man suffered burns and about five mobile homes were damaged by flames that raced through the Islander Mobile Home Park, Lathrop-Manteca Fire Chief Josh Capper told Fox40-TV.

The injured man suffered severe third-degree burns over most of his body, Capper said.

Powerful gusts that swept through the state on Monday also toppled trees and whipped up blinding dust clouds. Red flag warnings for critical fire danger remained in effect Tuesday for much of the interior of Northern California, with lesser wind advisories continuing in Santa Barbara County.

In anticipation of the wind event, the Pacific Gas & Electric utility shut off power Monday to about 24,000 customers in targeted areas of 23 counties to prevent fires from being started if gusts damaged electrical equipment.

While in the process of restoring service on Tuesday, PG&E said it may need to cut power to about 29,000 customers across 19 counties on Thursday because of potential wildfire threat.

PG&E equipment was blamed for a 2018 fire that wiped out most of the town of Paradise in Butte County. The company filed for bankruptcy and pleaded guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter. PG&E also faces criminal charges for fires caused by its fraying equipment, including involuntary manslaughter counts in connection to a blaze near the city of Redding last year that killed four.

Windy weather is a nightmare for firefighters in a state where heat waves and historic drought tied to climate change have left forests and brush tinder-dry. Fires that began in late summer are still burning after destroying hundreds of homes.

In the Sierra Nevada, the KNP Complex fire that may have burned hundreds of giant sequoias was only 30% contained.

Caption In this photo provided by Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the Alisal Fire continues to burn the dry vegetation in Refugio Canyon on Tuesday morning, Oct. 12, 2021, in Santa Barbara County, Calif.

Caption This early Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, photo provided by CalFire shows one of several vehicles damaged during a wind event in El Granada village in the coastal area of northern San Mateo County, Calif.

Caption In this photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, a wildfire burns Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, near a ranch off Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County, Calif.

Caption Kim Corgiat helps boyfriend James Grooms sift through the remains of his home at the Rancho Marina Mobile Home & RV Park following the Brannan Fire in Sacramento County, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Fueled by dry, strong winds, the blaze leveled dozens of residences on Brannan Island on Monday afternoon.

Caption Rick Hale, an eight-year resident of the Rancho Mariona Mobile Home & RV Park, walks away on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, from the spot his Brannan Island home in Isleton, Calif., once stood. "Everything happened so fast," he said. "I was barely able to get my dog out – and a few things into my truck – and peel away while all the houses around me were burning." Officials say powerful California wildfires driven by intense winds have caused damage at two mobile home parks and destroyed some trailers and that one man suffered severe burns.

Caption Kim Corgiat sifts through the remains of her boyfriend's home at the Rancho Marina Mobile Home & RV Park following the Brannan Fire in Sacramento County, Calif., on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Fueled by dry, strong winds, the blaze leveled dozens of residences on Brannan Island Monday afternoon.

Caption Vehicles and residences scorched by the Brannan Fire line the Rancho Marina Mobile Home & RV Park in Sacramento County, Calif., on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Fueled by dry, strong winds, the blaze leveled dozens of residences on Brannan Island Monday afternoon.

Caption Scorched land lines a plot on Brannan Island following the Brannan Fire in Sacramento County, Calif., on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Fueled by dry, strong winds, the blaze leveled dozens of residences on Monday afternoon.

Caption Kyrstina Phillips, who's home burned in the Brannan Fire, hugs a friend outside the Rancho Marina Mobile Home & RV Park in Sacramento County, Calif., on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Fueled by dry, strong winds, the blaze leveled dozens of residences on Brannan Island Monday afternoon.

Caption James Grooms looks through the remains of his home at the Rancho Marina Mobile Home & RV Park following the Brannan Fire in Sacramento County, Calif., on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Fueled by dry, strong winds, the blaze leveled dozens of residences on Brannan Island Monday afternoon.

Caption In this photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, a deer scurries near a recently burned area off Refugio Rd., in Goleta, Calif., on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.