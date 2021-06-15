NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — In a story published June 15, 2021, about the Southern Baptist Convention's annual meeting, The Associated Press erroneously reported that SBC presidential candidate Mike Stone appeared on “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday. Stone’s publicist had said he was scheduled to appear on the show, but a spokesperson for Fox News said that did not happen.
Correction: Southern Baptists-Meeting Friction story
