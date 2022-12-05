South Sudan to send 750 troops for regional force in Congo

The spokesman for South Sudan’s military, Maj. Gen. Lul Ruai Koang, told The Associated Press on Monday the government is working to provide the 750 troops with needed equipment for the combat mission, but he said sanctions on the country are complicating that effort.

The United Nations earlier this year renewed an arms embargo on South Sudan, citing continuing deadly violence as the country slowly implements a 2018 peace deal that ended a five-year civil war. Thousands of people are still being killed, according to local authorities and the United Nations.