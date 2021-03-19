South Korea's capital scraps testing mandate on foreigners

Lone lines had snaked around designated testing stations in Seoul after the city on Wednesday began necessitating tests for all foreign nationals employed in the city, regardless of their visa status or recent travel history

Seoul had around 240,000 registered foreigners at the end of 2020 but city officials had no estimate of how many were under the test mandate.

On Thursday, British Ambassador Simon Smith said his embassy told South Korea’s national government the tests “are not fair, they’re not proportionate, nor are they likely to be effective." He still advised British nationals in the area to be tested to avoid fines.

Neighboring Gyeonggi province says it found 203 cases of coronavirus infection among some 234,500 foreigners tested in the 10 days through Wednesday.

The testing campaigns came in response to outbreaks among low-skilled foreign workers employed at Gyeonggi factories, who often face hash working and living conditions that expose them to higher infection risks.

But critics, including health experts, questioned why authorities were mandating tests based on nationality rather than specifically targeting people in vulnerable conditions.

Migrant workers register their names for coronavirus testing at a makeshift clinic in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, March 19, 2021. Britain's ambassador to South Korea on Thursday criticized South Korean health authorities for mandating coronavirus tests on all foreign workers in capital Seoul and nearby Gyeonggi Province in a mass testing campaign that has triggered complaints about racial discrimination. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon

