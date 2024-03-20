South Korean tanker capsizes off southwestern Japan, 4 crewmembers rescued and 7 missing

TOKYO (AP) — A South Korean tanker capsized off a southwestern Japanese island early Wednesday, and Japan’s coast guard said it rescued four of the crew and was searching for seven who were missing.
The coast guard said it received a distress call from the Keoyoung Sun chemical tanker, saying that it was tilting and was taking refuge near Japan's Mutsure Island.
The conditions of the rescued crewmembers were immediately not known.
NHK television reported said the crew included a Chinese, two South Koreans and eight Indonesians.
No other details, including how the ship was capsized were immediately known.
In Other News
1
Election misinformation is a problem in any language. But some gets...
2
No explosives found at Seoul stadium in police search following bomb...
3
Republican Vince Fong advances to runoff election to complete term of...
4
Joel Scott scores 23 as Colorado State routs Virginia 67-42 to cap Day...
5
Key questions as Trump hurtles toward deadline to pay $454 million...