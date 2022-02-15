South Korean presidential hopefuls begin official campaigns

Liberal governing party candidate Lee Jae-myung and his conservative opposition rival Yoon Suk Yeol are the major candidates of the 14 registered with South Korea’s election authorities. Recent opinion surveys show them running neck-and-neck.

The March 9 vote comes as South Korea faces a range of critical issues such as an economy hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, an advanced North Korean nuclear program and an intensifying rivalry between the U.S. and China. Both Lee and Yoon have been criticized as lacking clear, long-term foreign policy and strategies to handle other challenges while instead focusing on negative campaigns to attack each other.