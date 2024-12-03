South Korean president declares emergency martial law, accusing opposition of anti-state activities

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared an “emergency martial law,” Tuesday accusing the country’s opposition of controlling the parliament, sympathizing with North Korea and paralyzing the government with anti-state activities.
Yoon made the announcement during a televised briefing. He declared the step as critical for defending the country's constitutional order. It wasn't immediately clear how the steps would affect the country's governance and democracy.
Yoon since taking office in 2022 had struggled to push his agendas against an opposition-controlled parliament
In Other News
1
Native American students miss school at higher rates. It only got worse...
2
Trump says he'll attend Notre Dame Cathedral reopening celebration in...
3
Trump's FBI pick has plans to reshape the bureau. This is what Kash...
4
Biden says the US is 'all in' on Africa during his Angola visit meant...
5
GM adds over 132,000 heavy duty pickups to recall for tailgates that...