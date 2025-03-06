South Korean fighter jets accidentally drop bombs, injuring 8 people

The air force said it will establish a committee to investigate why the accident happened and examine the scale of the civilian damage. It said the fighter jets were taking part in the air force’s joint live-firing drills with the army.

An unidentified air force official told local reporters that a pilot of one of the KF-16s put in a wrong coordinate for a bombing site. An unidentified Defense Ministry official also told reporters that more investigation was needed to find why the second KF-16 also dropped bombs on a civilian area.

The contents of the officials' briefing were shared with foreign media.

The air force apologized and expressed hopes for a speedy recovery of the injured people. It said it will actively offer compensation and take other necessary steps.

The accident happened in Pocheon, a city close to the heavily armed border with North Korea.

In a televised briefing, Pocheon Mayor Paek Young-hyun called the bombings “awful” and urged the military to halt drills in the city until it formulates reliable steps that can prevent a recurrence. He said that Pocheon, a city of 140,000 people, provides three major firing ranges for the South Korean and U.S. militaries.

The military said it has decided to suspend live-fire drills in Pocheon.

Paek described Thursday's training as a joint drill with the U.S. military. But the South Korean Defense Ministry couldn't immediately confirm that.

Pocheon’s disaster response center said six civilians and two soldiers were injured and were being treated at hospitals. Four of the injured — all civilians — were in serious condition, the center said. Two of the seriously injured are foreigners — one from Thailand and the other from Myanmar.

Three houses were partially damaged, a Catholic church and a greenhouse but they did not appear to have been directly hit by the bombs, according to the Pocheon center.

