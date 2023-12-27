South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun of the Oscar-winning film 'Parasite' found unconscious

South Korean media including Yonhap news agency reported that Lee was found dead in a car at a Seoul park. Yonhap cited police as saying they had been searching for Lee after his family reported he left home after writing a message similar to a suicide note earlier Wednesday.

Yonhap said a man was later found unconscious at the Seoul park and that police identified him as Lee. Yonhap said Lee was later confirmed dead. It said a charcoal briquette was discovered in the passenger seat of the car.

Lee was best known for his role in "Parasite," in which he played the head of a wealthy family. In 2021, he won a Screen Actors Guild award for "cast in a motion picture" for his role in the same film.

He was nominated for the best actor at the International Emmy Awards for his performance in the sci-fi thriller "Dr. Brain" last year.

Lee was a familiar figure on Korean screens for decades before his “Parasite” fame abroad. He became well-known for his role in a popular drama series, “Coffee Prince (2007),” and gained mainstream popularity with the medical drama “Behind The White Tower,” followed by “Pasta (2010)” and My Mister (2018).”